Police arrest ‘high-value terrorist’ at Sindh-Balochistan border

KARACHI: Dadu District Police have arrested an alleged terrorist Navid Ali alias Sharif along with some explosives from Sindh-Balochistan border within the limits of Nai Gaj Police Station.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dadu, Tanvir Tunio, while conforming about the arrest of alleged terrorist, told The News on Tuesday that Navid after committing many terrorist activities and target killings had fled to Afghanistan where he spent some months. Recently he came back and tried to enter the Sindh province from Balochistan side via Dadu district where he was arrested by a police party following a tipoff.

Well-placed sources in law enforcement agencies (LEAs) told The News that Navid is associated with terrorist outfit al-Qaida Sub-continent and is close aide of Tahir Mihas, mastermind of Safora Goth tragedy in Karachi. The sources added that Tahir Minhas in his confessional statement had named Navid as main facilitator in many terrorist activities and target killings, mostly carried out in Hyderabad.

According to the confessional statement, in year 2014 Navid along with him (Minhas) and other aides targeted a police mobile van in Hussainabad area of Hyderabad and gunned down two cops and injured one. The same year they also killed a Rangers official during a robbery.

The sources said that after committing various crimes Navid along with Tahir Minhas and other aides went into hiding in Karachi, Shahdadpur, Sindh, Raiwind in Punjab and then fled to Afghanistan.

In 2016 Navid was declared as a proclaimed offender by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Hyderabad, and after that police and LEAs had recommended his name for head money amounting to Rs2.5 million to the Sindh Home Department.

According to the official record Navid is nominated in six cases of murder and terrorist activities in Hyderabad district. Police and LEAs have termed the arrest a big success in war against terrorism.