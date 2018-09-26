Taji Khokar, sons exonerated

Rawalpindi: Additional District and Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khalid Tuesday acquitted Taji Khokhar, his two sons Farrukh Khokhar, Umar Khokhar and six others in Sabra Bibi murder case.

The court awarded death sentence and imposed fine of Rs500,000 to Muhammad Irfan alias ‘Nikko’ and awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Ramzan, Waheed and Muhammad Anwar in the murder case.

Sabra Bibi was gunned down over a property dispute on August 17, 2012, in Dhoke Gangal. The Airport Police registered an FIR (No. 643) against the assailants under Sections 302, 148, 149, 324 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Mohammad Yaqoob, husband of the deceased, against nine persons, including Taji Khokhar, Umar Khokhar, Farrukh Khokhar, Irfan alias Nikku, Anwar-ul-Haq, Ramzan alias Bana, Saghir, Hassan Shah and Javed.

Sabra was killed on August 17 while she was in police protection at the disputed land at Dhoke Gangal near Islamabad Highway. At the time of her murder, a commission pointed by a civil court was also present on the spot. The police nominated, Taji Khokhar, his three sons and others in the murder case.