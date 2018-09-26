Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh plans rehabilitation centres for persons with disabilities

The Sindh government has plans to establish rehabilitation centres for the benefit of persons with disabilities across the province on the pattern of a similar institute functioning at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi.

This was stated by Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday while talking to journalists as he visited the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR) at DUHS. The rehabilitation centres would be established in all districts.

The Sindh government has the utmost resolve to provide quality health services to the people of the province at their doorstep as trauma centres would soon be inaugurated in all parts of the province while pursuing this noble mission, he said.

According to the adviser, the Sindh government had established the IPMR in 2007. Initially, the institute was housed in a single building but at present it had been expanded over four buildings.

Wahab said the institute had been providing treatment and rehabilitation services for people facing physical disabilities either from any medical condition like diabetes, terrorism incidents or from road traffic accidents.

He added that the institute had been fully engaged in implanting prosthetics for the complete rehabilitation of people suffering from physical disabilities of varying nature.

To a question, Wahab said the Sindh government was fully ready to support the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation given that it should work with complete sincerity and should not publicly complain about lack of powers.

He said KMC’s performance didn’t match the budget being given to it as the city’s municipal authority had not been discharging its due responsibilities in the health sector. Meanwhile, IPMR Director Prof Nabila Soomro said that her institute was not just providing services for the rehabilitation of the persons with disabilities but was also engaged in making them productive members of society by enabling them to earn their livelihood.

She said that a number of people rehabilitated by the IPMR were later employed by the institute itself. The institute has a separate autism section for treating children suffering from this serious developmental disorder.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump