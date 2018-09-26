Sindh plans rehabilitation centres for persons with disabilities

The Sindh government has plans to establish rehabilitation centres for the benefit of persons with disabilities across the province on the pattern of a similar institute functioning at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi.

This was stated by Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday while talking to journalists as he visited the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR) at DUHS. The rehabilitation centres would be established in all districts.

The Sindh government has the utmost resolve to provide quality health services to the people of the province at their doorstep as trauma centres would soon be inaugurated in all parts of the province while pursuing this noble mission, he said.

According to the adviser, the Sindh government had established the IPMR in 2007. Initially, the institute was housed in a single building but at present it had been expanded over four buildings.

Wahab said the institute had been providing treatment and rehabilitation services for people facing physical disabilities either from any medical condition like diabetes, terrorism incidents or from road traffic accidents.

He added that the institute had been fully engaged in implanting prosthetics for the complete rehabilitation of people suffering from physical disabilities of varying nature.

To a question, Wahab said the Sindh government was fully ready to support the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation given that it should work with complete sincerity and should not publicly complain about lack of powers.

He said KMC’s performance didn’t match the budget being given to it as the city’s municipal authority had not been discharging its due responsibilities in the health sector. Meanwhile, IPMR Director Prof Nabila Soomro said that her institute was not just providing services for the rehabilitation of the persons with disabilities but was also engaged in making them productive members of society by enabling them to earn their livelihood.

She said that a number of people rehabilitated by the IPMR were later employed by the institute itself. The institute has a separate autism section for treating children suffering from this serious developmental disorder.