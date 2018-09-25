Plea against polls victory: Tribunal notices to Kh Asif, ECP

LAHORE: Election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and former defence minister Kh Asif on an election petition challenging his victory from NA-73 in July 25 general election.

PTI’s Usman Dar had moved an election, pleading that Kh Asif submitted an unverified affidavit along with his nomination papers in violation of election laws.

He pointed out Kh Asif did not disclose his assets in the nomination papers. He argued that polling staff did not follow election rules as polling bags of 53 polling stations were submitted a day after polling day. He said Asif was declared a returned candidate with a margin of 1406 votes instead of invoking legal provision of recounting.