Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Not failing; only flailing

Imran Khan's appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar's claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

India can't intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Environment spellathon awards 50 students

Islamabad: PTCL, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, conducted a Spellathon for 1,000 primary school students from Mashal Model School and Pehli Kiran School, located on the outskirts of Islamabad. A total of 50 students were selected from the spelling competition and were awarded with High Achievers awards.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Imran Sardar, GM Organizational Development PTCL and Raza Sarwar, GM Talent Acquisition PTCL, along with Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan.

The students were recognized at school-level ceremonies, whereby gifts and certificates were distributed for their confidence-building. They appreciated the activity and participated enthusiastically. Teachers were also present to support students and considered the event valuable in terms of confidence-building and making young minds aware of environmental conservation challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Sardar said, “We are proud to create learning opportunities for children from displaced communities studying at these schools. The potential and promise in these young minds is remarkable and we will continue to invest in causes that will help such children to be a part of the mainstream society.”

Rab Nawaz said, "It’s a privilege to see a Spellathon generation in Pakistan; students who participated and got to know about the environment through this campaign. We hope that this knowledge will be carried forward into action once they become adults and start contributing to the society.”

Over 45 teachers were also recognized for their contribution in preparing students on the school-wide Spellathon and the chief guests commended their efforts on playing an integral part in educating young minds from less-affluent communities. Spellathon is now a nationwide spelling competition for schools which promotes contemporary knowledge of the environment amongst youth in an exciting way.

WWF-Pakistan launched the Spellathon campaign in 1997. The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the need to conserve, protect and manage Pakistan's natural resources.

