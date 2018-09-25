PML-N evolves by-polls strategy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N held a meeting at its Model Town secretariat to analyse and formulate a campaign strategy for the upcoming by-polls in Punjab. Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz chaired the meeting which was also attended by NA-124 candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NA-131 candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique, Abid Sher Ali and others. The meeting deliberated on mobilising grass root support to win the elections. Special committees were also constituted for the purpose.
