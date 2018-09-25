Why India backed out?

It was disappointing but not surprising as India took a U-turn and cancelled proposed ministerial-level talks within 24 hours after it had accepted newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer. It has once again brought situation back to square one after some hope of breaking the ice. It’s a harsh withdrawal from talks from Indians as reflected from its statement.

While both Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart, Sushama Swaraj would be in the US, which had welcomed Imran's proposal and India's initial response, there is no chance, not even handshake.

The dilemma of the BJP is its political ideology and not strategy, which is based on hate and on this hate it had won last election and wants to retain its position in 2019. In Pakistan, despite presence of hate and extremist groups, people had always voted for moderate thoughts.

A meeting could have laid the foundation for composite dialogue and peace talks, something which negate BJP's basic agenda. Yet, its initial response was welcome by Pakistan and even by the saner elements in India, but both were disappointed when it cancelled, not even postponed, the meeting with a harsh statement.

Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism and extremism and it is still an unfinished agenda, but even in the worst possible era, people had never voted for extremist groups or thoughts unlike in changing India's electoral mindset. India's decisions surprised many as even the United States (US) had welcome the proposed talk between FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart, Ms Sushama Swaraj. The decision was disappointing as both know well the nature of the conflict and as Shah Mehmood Qureshi rightly pointed out, “is there any other option except to talk to resolve conflict?” BJP’s political philosophy and that too with someone as extremist as PM, Narendra Modi leading the party, breakthrough remains a dream. When for the first time the BJP had nominated Modi as PM, the party faced internal crisis as many within the party were against his nomination, keeping his hardline stance.

While the Indian PM facing a pressure from strong Indian opposition over “corruption scandal”, in Pakistan, a party has come to power over anti-corruption narrative.

Three main reasons for 'u-turn' could be, (1) pressure from Indian army, (2) pressure from BJP hardliners for holding talks with Pakistan and (3) Indian elections in 2019 and BJP, don't looked as confident as they were in the last elections. Besides, corruption scandal over, ' French jet deal.' So, it would not be difficult to assess as why Indian suddenly backed out from high profile talk.

BJP's mindset had already blocked all kind of relationship with Pakistan against their past policies like maintaining sports and cultural ties, people to people dialogue.

It was disappointing but not surprising when Mr Narindra Modi's government took U-turn and rejected the offer from the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan and cancelled the proposed talks within 24 hours after it had accepted the offer. Even before he took oathas Prime Minister, Imran Khan in his first victory speech had called for better relationship with all its neighbours including India. He wanted to invite many of his Indian friends from Bollywood and former cricketers. Later, he short-listed and extended invitation to three including legend, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Sidhu. The latter finally came while the other two could not make it because of their pre-engagements but wished him all the best.

The way Sidhu was received in Pakistan was quite unprecedented and even the India star got emotional. Both, civil and military leadership welcome his presence but as expected he faced criticism in the Indian media for embracing army chief, General Qamar Bajwa and why he was allowed to sit next to President, Azad Kashmir. He gave a bold reply to his Indian critics and defended, not only his position but also Pakistan's gesture.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan than received a letter from the Indian Prime Minister, Modi in which he congratulated him on his election victory. This message raised hope for a new beginning. Imran responded in a more positive way by going a step further and called for a 'dialogue.' He even suggest for Ministerial level talk on the sideline of UN General Assembly session.

Response within Pakistan, both at the political level as well as within the media were positive. It would also not be difficult to say that the premier must have taken the military leadership into confidence as well.

Initial Indian response from its foreign office was also welcomed by Pakistan, when it announced that India had accepted Pakistan's offer for a meeting on the sideline of the UNGA. Ministerial meeting always been considered as the first step towards composite dialogue.

While the two foreign offices were about to start preparations for the high-profile meeting, India took a diplomatic U-turn. It not only postponed the meeting but cancelled it and issued a harsh language towards the new PM. It was certainly not a diplomatic language.

As expected, Pakistan expressed it’s disappointment over India's change of mind. So, what has changed Indian government position from meeting to no meeting. 'Cat came out of the bag’, with the statement of the Indian army chief that 'terrorism and talks can't go together.' One wonders whether he had warned Indian government or Pakistan. In the process he made a serious threat to Pakistan.

His statement clearly indicated as to who could have forced the government to cancel the meeting. Initial Pakistan's response was also guarded and that of disappointment. It would have been better had PM Imran Khan avoided some personal remarks. We have already succeeded in telling the world as to who wants peace and who is against the peace in the region.

After PM and Foreign Minister, there was no need for other ministers or spokesman to add anything else except foreign office.

Whether India knows Imran well or not, but Indians know him and he still has a huge following among cricketing fans as well as in the Bollywood. If nothing else, the meeting of the two foreign ministers could have eased the tension and could pay way for composite dialogue.

One only wonders that despite decades old rivalries between North Korea and South Korea are holding talks, trying to resolve their conflicts across the table, why can't India and Pakistan. The new Pakistani government has taken a step forward and expects India to respond in a same fashion, War is not the option nor hate can change the destiny of their people. So, why not talk.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO