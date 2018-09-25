Mudslide kills mother, three daughters in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A 40-year-old woman and her three daughters were killed after they were buried alive under a heap of mud in Mukhtarkhel area of Landikotal subdivision, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the incident happened when wife of one Sikandar and three of her young daughters were digging mud to use it for repairing their mud-home. A resident said that as the incident happened, people reached the spot and started rescue work. They retrieved bodies of the woman and her three daughters from under the mud. The husband of the deceased woman is a taxi driver.