Cinema revival

The year 2017 was started with a new hope for the Pakistani entertainment industry. People hoped that the industry would continue to produce films that are even better than the one produced in previous years.

However, this year, except a few, almost every film failed to impress the audience. The industry, which has passed its revival stage, should now consider producing good films with strong storylines. Otherwise, it will meet the same fate that it did a decade back.

Hareem Baseer

Karachi