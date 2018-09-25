No medicines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The shortage of life-saving medicines from markets poses serious threats to public health. The unavailability of heart medicines, including Isoket and Nitronal, which are used in treatment of cardiac conditions has caused anguish among heart patients.
These drugs are extremely important for the management of cardio vascular emergencies. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to ensure availability of the medicines.
Lt Col (r) Babar
Islamabad
