OKARA: A youth committed suicide by hanging him to a ceiling fan over domestic issue here on
Sunday. Nadeem Masih of the Christian Colony was a sanitary worker at the District Accounts
Office. He married his cousin but was upset due to some domestic tension and marital disputes.
