September 24, 2018
A
Agencies
September 24, 2018

Pakistan on flood alert as heavy rains likely in Punjab

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) has issued a flood alert as heavy rains and thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in Punjab.

“Very high flood level is expected from September 23 in River Chenab at Marala and downstream, River Jhelum at Mangla, rivers Ravi and Sutlej along with associated nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi,” the FFD said in a statement issued on Saturday.

However, the scale of flood in rivers Ravi and Sutlej in Pakistan depends on releases from India, the department added. “Flood situation in Pakistan in rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the outflows from Indian reservoirs. High to very high flood situation is expected in River Chenab along with associated nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi. Flows are also likely to increase in River Jhelum,” the FFD further stated.

Yesterday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that Lahore, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Narowal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

