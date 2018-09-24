Mon September 24, 2018
September 24, 2018

Nawaz seeks Zardari’s help for robust opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested help from the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari in strengthening the grand opposition alliance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz delegation under the leadership of Raja Zafarul Haq visited PPP secretary general Nayyar Bukhari at his residence to give Nawaz’s message for the PPP’s senior leadership.

The PML-N delegation included Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel.Sources informed that the PML-N leadership conveyed to the PPP leader that a joint opposition alliance can give a tough time to the federal government through opposition in and out of parliament.The PML-N has also offered joint candidates in the forthcoming by-election.

The PPP leader, Bukhari, maintained that he would convey PML-N’s message to the party leadership and will respond after consultation with the leadership. Sources have said that the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow and its expected that in days to come he will lead party’s delegation in meetings with PPP leaders.

