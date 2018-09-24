Nawaz seeks Zardari’s help for robust opposition alliance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested help from the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari in strengthening the grand opposition alliance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz delegation under the leadership of Raja Zafarul Haq visited PPP secretary general Nayyar Bukhari at his residence to give Nawaz’s message for the PPP’s senior leadership.
The PML-N delegation included Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel.Sources informed that the PML-N leadership conveyed to the PPP leader that a joint opposition alliance can give a tough time to the federal government through opposition in and out of parliament.The PML-N has also offered joint candidates in the forthcoming by-election.
The PPP leader, Bukhari, maintained that he would convey PML-N’s message to the party leadership and will respond after consultation with the leadership. Sources have said that the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow and its expected that in days to come he will lead party’s delegation in meetings with PPP leaders.
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested help from the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari in strengthening the grand opposition alliance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz delegation under the leadership of Raja Zafarul Haq visited PPP secretary general Nayyar Bukhari at his residence to give Nawaz’s message for the PPP’s senior leadership.
The PML-N delegation included Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel.Sources informed that the PML-N leadership conveyed to the PPP leader that a joint opposition alliance can give a tough time to the federal government through opposition in and out of parliament.The PML-N has also offered joint candidates in the forthcoming by-election.
The PPP leader, Bukhari, maintained that he would convey PML-N’s message to the party leadership and will respond after consultation with the leadership. Sources have said that the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow and its expected that in days to come he will lead party’s delegation in meetings with PPP leaders.
Comments