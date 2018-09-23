Sun September 23, 2018
National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
September 23, 2018

Dengue case reported in Swabi

SWABI: Another dengue fever case surfaced in Topi city where two days back a man died of the mosquito-borne disease, said his relatives.

It was learnt that one Haroon Khan living in Topi city was suffering from dengue fever and he was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

Sources in Health Department said that they had their own system to get information about a dengue patient.

District Health Officer Dr Niaz Muhammad said that they knew about the case and the provincial health officials had been informed about it.

He said a district health team visited the house of the patient, adding, none of his member family suffered from dengue fever. One Alamzeb belonging Topi city died of dengue fever two days back.

