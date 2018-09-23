I will always remember this comeback, says Jadeja

DUBAI: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja said he would cherish his One-Day International comeback after taking 4-29 in India’s Asia Cup win against Bangladesh on Friday night.

Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, the quicks who took three wickets apiece, Jadeja chipped away at regular intervals, ensuring that Bangladesh were never able to put on a substantial partnership, getting all out for 173.

India’s batsmen chased the target with 82 balls and seven wickets to spare.

Jadeja, who last played an ODI in July 2017, was understandably thrilled about marking his comeback with a bang. He said that the lack of opportunity with the national team had fortified his ambition to do better.

“I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days.

“Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven’t been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that’s all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further,” he said.

As far as spinners go, Jadeja is known for his ability to bowl quickly. That feature of his came particularly handy on the slow wicket of Dubai.

“On a slow wicket, you have to bowl with more of your own effort. On a normal wicket, the ball goes through quickly after bouncing so it doesn’t give the batsman as much time. But on a slow wicket you have to bowl with more effort,” said Jadeja.

The 2019 World Cup is on the horizon, and Jadeja’s performance puts him in the fray. But for all the elation, he was cautious not to look too far ahead.

“The World Cup is still some time away, we’re going to play a lot of matches before that, and I can’t comment on that yet. My ambition is to perform the way I did today whenever I get the opportunity.”

While India are flying high with three victories from as many games in the Asia Cup 2018, it’s been a contrasting story for Mashrafe Mortaza’s men. The captain has urged his team to come back stronger.