NAB to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘accountability for all’ policy

Islamabad : Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman soon after assumption of his responsibilities as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about eleven months ago had announced that eradication of corruption would be top priority of NAB’s policy on ‘accountability of all’, says a press release.

NAB during the last eleven months had initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations across the board against politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen and private persons etc. on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices, white collar crimes, bank frauds, housing and cooperative societies scandals through cheating public at large and modarba/moshaka cases on the poly of Islamic banking etc.

During the last eleven months, NAB under the leadership of Chairman NAB has arrested 476 persons in different charges of alleged corruption, authorized 216 complaint verifications, 239 inquiries, 79 investigations and filed 340 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts across the country. During eleven months from October 2017 to September 2018, 72 accused persons were convicted by respective Accountability Courts in various references of corruption filed by NAB and recovered Rs2410. 250 million in only eleven months, this is record achievement.

NAB since its inception have received 394085 complaints. NAB has authorized 13,081 complaint verifications, 8496 inquiries, 4101 investigations and filed 3386 corruption references in the respective accountability courts and recovered Rs297.483 billion from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer. Currently, 1210 corruption references are under process in 26 respected Accountability Courts across the country against 8975 accused persons and alleged amount is Rs895.279 billion. NAB intends to file requests in respected Accountability Courts for early hearing of all corruption references so that looted money from corrupt should be recovered and they should bring to justice as per law.

The Chairman NAB in short span of only eleven months has rejuvenated NAB to eradicate corruption with iron hands at all cost. Chairman NAB has directed all DGs of NAB for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock by adapting the policy of seeing case not face. Chairman NAB not only reviews progress of NAB headquarters and all DGs of NAB at their respective regional bureaus related to corruption and corrupt practices in order to overcome all the shortcomings. The comparative figures are indicative of the hard work and working of all ranks of NAB in an atmosphere of commitment, dedication and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. On the directions of Chairman NAB, all complaints are being scrutinized during weekly complaint review meetings and all DGs of Regional Bureaus are ensuring not only self-respect of all the concomitants but also responded promptly to all the complaints of concomitants very expeditiously as per law.

Chairman, NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal believes that corruption is root cause of all our problems and eating all our resources gradually. The initiatives taken by NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB for eradication of corruption, resultantly, accordingly to reports of national and international reputed organizations, the ratio of corruption has decreased from 175 to 116 which is remarkable achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.