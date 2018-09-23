Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Islamabad

September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘accountability for all’ policy

Islamabad : Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman soon after assumption of his responsibilities as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about eleven months ago had announced that eradication of corruption would be top priority of NAB’s policy on ‘accountability of all’, says a press release.

NAB during the last eleven months had initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations across the board against politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen and private persons etc. on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices, white collar crimes, bank frauds, housing and cooperative societies scandals through cheating public at large and modarba/moshaka cases on the poly of Islamic banking etc.

During the last eleven months, NAB under the leadership of Chairman NAB has arrested 476 persons in different charges of alleged corruption, authorized 216 complaint verifications, 239 inquiries, 79 investigations and filed 340 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts across the country. During eleven months from October 2017 to September 2018, 72 accused persons were convicted by respective Accountability Courts in various references of corruption filed by NAB and recovered Rs2410. 250 million in only eleven months, this is record achievement.

NAB since its inception have received 394085 complaints. NAB has authorized 13,081 complaint verifications, 8496 inquiries, 4101 investigations and filed 3386 corruption references in the respective accountability courts and recovered Rs297.483 billion from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer. Currently, 1210 corruption references are under process in 26 respected Accountability Courts across the country against 8975 accused persons and alleged amount is Rs895.279 billion. NAB intends to file requests in respected Accountability Courts for early hearing of all corruption references so that looted money from corrupt should be recovered and they should bring to justice as per law.

The Chairman NAB in short span of only eleven months has rejuvenated NAB to eradicate corruption with iron hands at all cost. Chairman NAB has directed all DGs of NAB for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock by adapting the policy of seeing case not face. Chairman NAB not only reviews progress of NAB headquarters and all DGs of NAB at their respective regional bureaus related to corruption and corrupt practices in order to overcome all the shortcomings. The comparative figures are indicative of the hard work and working of all ranks of NAB in an atmosphere of commitment, dedication and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. On the directions of Chairman NAB, all complaints are being scrutinized during weekly complaint review meetings and all DGs of Regional Bureaus are ensuring not only self-respect of all the concomitants but also responded promptly to all the complaints of concomitants very expeditiously as per law.

Chairman, NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal believes that corruption is root cause of all our problems and eating all our resources gradually. The initiatives taken by NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB for eradication of corruption, resultantly, accordingly to reports of national and international reputed organizations, the ratio of corruption has decreased from 175 to 116 which is remarkable achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report