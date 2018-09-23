Three bodies found

LAHORE : Three men were found dead in various parts of the city on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area. Passerby spotted his body near Qartaba Chowk and informed the police. There were on marks of torture on the body, police said. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was found dead in the Shalamar police jurisdiction. A man was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area.

Muharram security: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Saturday appreciated the police officers and jawans for dedicated duties during Muharam, especially on Muharram 9 and Muharram 10.

The IG said that despite threats of terror attacks, Punjab police provided foolproof security to Muharam processions and Majalis and it proved itself one of the best forces in the world which had the ability to deal with any challenge. He hoped the police would work with same dedication which was shown during Muharram and would leave no stone unturned to maintain the law and order in the province.

Mayor: The Lahore lord mayor visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters on Muharram 10 and checked the arrangements made to monitor the Youm-e-Ashur processions through CCTV cameras. He also checked the traffic-related problems and encroachments through the CCTV cameras.