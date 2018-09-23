18 quackery outlets sealed

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 18 quackery outlets in different cities.

PHC teams, along with officials of the district administration and police, visited 127 treatment centres in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Vehari and Attock. Out of the visited centres as per the data, 72 quackery centres had been converted into other businesses. From amongst the closed down 18 centres, five each were in Vehari and Kasur, three each in Attock and Sheikhupura, while two were in Lahore.

Probe orderd: The Punjab health secretary has constituted an inquiry committee following the media reports that a forceps was left in the abdomen of a woman during operation at Civil Hospital, Gujranwala.

According to a notification, Dr Arshad Chohan, professor of gynaecology, Kind Edward Medical University, Lahore, would be convener while Dr Waris Farooqa, Prof of general surgery, SIMS, would be the member of the committee.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had taken notice of the media reports and directed the Health Department to initiate inquiry.