Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan will host a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Driven by the desire to revive the music of the greatest Baroque composers, Daniel Cuiller created Stradivaria in 1987. Before this, he had already achieved great success, enjoying a first-rate reputation at both national and international levels. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information on how you can experience classical music with the Baroque ensemble.