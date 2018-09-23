Weddings and simplicity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a step in the right direction by initiating a plantation campaign across the country. In addition, his austerity drive which included the auction of luxurious motor vehicles and his proposal of converting the PM House into a university are impressive initiatives. The PM is requested to take serious measures and prohibit ostentatious wedding celebrations. Currently, people are spending at least a million on marriage functions.
Some poor parents have to apply for bank loan for their daughter’s marriage. A majority of girls seldom have to listen to their in-laws’ taunts if they fail to bring expensive dowry items. The authorities concerned must take strict action in this regard. There should be a complete ban on ostentatious wedding functions.
Suhail Ahmed Shaikh ( Larkana )
Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a step in the right direction by initiating a plantation campaign across the country. In addition, his austerity drive which included the auction of luxurious motor vehicles and his proposal of converting the PM House into a university are impressive initiatives. The PM is requested to take serious measures and prohibit ostentatious wedding celebrations. Currently, people are spending at least a million on marriage functions.
Some poor parents have to apply for bank loan for their daughter’s marriage. A majority of girls seldom have to listen to their in-laws’ taunts if they fail to bring expensive dowry items. The authorities concerned must take strict action in this regard. There should be a complete ban on ostentatious wedding functions.
Suhail Ahmed Shaikh ( Larkana )
Comments