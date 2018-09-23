Weddings and simplicity

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a step in the right direction by initiating a plantation campaign across the country. In addition, his austerity drive which included the auction of luxurious motor vehicles and his proposal of converting the PM House into a university are impressive initiatives. The PM is requested to take serious measures and prohibit ostentatious wedding celebrations. Currently, people are spending at least a million on marriage functions.

Some poor parents have to apply for bank loan for their daughter’s marriage. A majority of girls seldom have to listen to their in-laws’ taunts if they fail to bring expensive dowry items. The authorities concerned must take strict action in this regard. There should be a complete ban on ostentatious wedding functions.

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh ( Larkana )