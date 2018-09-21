‘Transparency be ensured in communication projects’

Islamabad : State Minister for Communications Murad Saaed has said that as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, country is being put on the track towards development with complete enthusiasm, says a press release.

In order to run communications projects we are to move ahead through mutual coordination and consultation. Simplicity is being adopted practically in all the sectors.

He was addressing a high-level briefing session at Ministry of Communications participated by Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik, IG National Highway and Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Chief NTRC Sajjad Afzal Afridi and Senior Officers of Ministry of Communications and its attached departments.

Murad Saeed said National Highways and Motorways play vital role in Socio-economic uplift of the country. “Our endeavour is to ensure exact use of public money collected through taxes. All possible steps will be undertaken to bring about transparency in road communications projects. He further said delay in road building projects increases their cost which needs particular attention.

He said during planning of highway projects issues relating to land acquisition must be considered. He desired third party audit of the delayed projects. Continuing he said, timely and quality construction of on-going national highways and motorways be ensured.