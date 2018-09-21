Ireland to join UK in exploring 2030 World Cup bid

DUBLIN: The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced it will join England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in exploring a potential bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Last month, the English Football Association announced plans to conduct a feasibility study along with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.The FAI confirmed it will be joining the study after “recent positive discussions amongst all parties”.

England, which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, failed in bids to host the event in 2006 and 2018.The 2026 World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, while a South American tri-nation bid involving Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay has already been announced for 2030.