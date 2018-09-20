Tight security arrangements for Muharram processions

Rawalpindi : The local administration has locked down procession routes and stopped all kinds of public moment with big containers for 9th and 10th of Muharram. ‘Tazia’, ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljinah’ processions will be taken out from different parts of the city amid tight security arrangements in this regard.

The administration with the help of police has placed big containers at Fawara Chowk, Gawalmandi Chowk, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Committee Chowk and College Road. All kinds of traffic moment will be stopped on Muharram 9 and 10 in these areas. All markets and shops have also been closed to avoid any untoward incident.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsen Abbas have visited procession routes to monitor final arrangements of Muharram.

Over 6,000 police officials including rangers and army personnel are performing duty during Muharram.

According to city district government, total 69 processions will be appeared on 9th of Muharram while 63 on 10th (Ashura day) from different parts of Rawalpindi. The local management has divided these processions category-wise. All processions will pass through their traditional routes and culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah peacefully.

The main processions will be taken out from Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool and Imambargah Ashiq Hussain which pass through their traditional routes, including Fawara Chowk, Banni Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Jamia Masjid Road, Purana Qila, Sarafa Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, China Market and finally culminat at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The security agencies and local management has declared Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar Road, Banni Chowk and Lal Haveli Road most sensitive.

Over 70 CCTV cameras are installed at traditional routes providing all information to control rooms at the Commissioner’s Office and the 111-Brigade.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that we will remain present on all procession routes to monitor law and order situation on 9th and 10th of Muharram. We have cleaned all traditional routes and completed lighting arrangements, he said.

The police officials will remain alert in different parts of the city, including rooftops of houses and buildings. No one will be allowed entry into processions without a thorough checking.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that parking of motorcycles and other vehicles would be banned along the route of mourning processions on 9th and 10th of Muharram.