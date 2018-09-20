Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tight security arrangements for Muharram processions

Rawalpindi : The local administration has locked down procession routes and stopped all kinds of public moment with big containers for 9th and 10th of Muharram. ‘Tazia’, ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljinah’ processions will be taken out from different parts of the city amid tight security arrangements in this regard.

The administration with the help of police has placed big containers at Fawara Chowk, Gawalmandi Chowk, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Committee Chowk and College Road. All kinds of traffic moment will be stopped on Muharram 9 and 10 in these areas. All markets and shops have also been closed to avoid any untoward incident.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsen Abbas have visited procession routes to monitor final arrangements of Muharram.

Over 6,000 police officials including rangers and army personnel are performing duty during Muharram.

According to city district government, total 69 processions will be appeared on 9th of Muharram while 63 on 10th (Ashura day) from different parts of Rawalpindi. The local management has divided these processions category-wise. All processions will pass through their traditional routes and culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah peacefully.

The main processions will be taken out from Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool and Imambargah Ashiq Hussain which pass through their traditional routes, including Fawara Chowk, Banni Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Jamia Masjid Road, Purana Qila, Sarafa Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, China Market and finally culminat at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The security agencies and local management has declared Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar Road, Banni Chowk and Lal Haveli Road most sensitive.

Over 70 CCTV cameras are installed at traditional routes providing all information to control rooms at the Commissioner’s Office and the 111-Brigade.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that we will remain present on all procession routes to monitor law and order situation on 9th and 10th of Muharram. We have cleaned all traditional routes and completed lighting arrangements, he said.

The police officials will remain alert in different parts of the city, including rooftops of houses and buildings. No one will be allowed entry into processions without a thorough checking.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that parking of motorcycles and other vehicles would be banned along the route of mourning processions on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral