Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia inks accord to promote water, food, energy security

Islamabad : Australia and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday for collaboration on water, food and energy security.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson and Secretary for Water Resources Shamail Khawaja signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the margins of the Indus Knowledge Forum, a one-day workshop where experts from both countries, civil society and international partners joined senior officials to discuss responses to the triple challenges of water scarcity, food insecurity and energy shortages.

“Australia is committed to helping Pakistan achieve water, food and energy security,” Adamson said. “We have been partnering with Pakistan in water and agriculture since the 1980s. We welcome the recent momentum around these issues, which are inextricably linked to gender equality and the economy. We stand ready to continue to support Pakistan’s sustainable and inclusive development.”

Also participating in the Forum were Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority General Muzammil Hussain and Secretary of National Food Security Dr. Hashim Popalzai.

Discussions covered Pakistan’s National Water Policy, the need for integrated thinking across the nexus between water, food and energy sectors, factoring in gender dimensions, and the role civil society plays in sustainable management of the Indus Basin resources. Over coming months, working groups of the Forum will develop a range of proposals to present to the Government of Pakistan.

The Forum is part of a long-term Australian commitment, under the Sustainable Development Investment Portfolio (SDIP), to build capacity for integrated management of water, food and energy resources in the Indus Basin.

The SDIP draws on Australian expertise and technologies and is being implemented in Pakistan through six Australian and international partners. The Australian government is providing Pakistan with A$15 million (2016-20) in support under SDIP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral