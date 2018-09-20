12 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed 12 quack’s centres.According to a press release, PHC teams visited 46 treatment centres in Kasur and Sheikhupura. Out of the visited centres, 19 quacks were found to have converted to other businesses. Out of the 12 outlets sealed; nine were in Sheikhupura and three were in Kasur.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 846 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 943 were injured.