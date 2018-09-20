World Ozone Day observed

LAHORE: Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised a seminar on environmental awareness along with tree plantation campaign under the vision of Prime Minister billions tree plantation agenda.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad shared an awareness thought among the participants from different organisations, including industry, NGO, government officials and students about green environment and harmful impacts of chlorofloro carbons (CFC and HCFC) on Ozone depletion.

He elaborated that the only way to eradicate these climate evils is tree plantation which will rehabilitate our environment as a source of fresh air. Later, Dr Sajid Rashid and others planted fruit trees saplings at the college's lawn.