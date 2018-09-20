Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KEMU journal gets world recognition

LAHORE: King Edward Medical University journal “ANNALS OF KEMU” has recently been indexed in the Master Journal List of Clarivate Analytics formerly known as Thomson Reuters.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal in a meeting with Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar briefed on ongoing projects of KEMU and presented latest copy of the journal to him, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It is permanently recognised by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan included it in “Y” Category of recognised Journals and publications. This journal is accredited for award of PhD degree.

Recently College of Physician & Surgeons Pakistan has included in its approved list of journals. The original research published in the ANNALS of KEMU will be exempted from dissertation writing. It is also indexed in data bases by PakMediNet, EMOR Indexus Medicus of World Health Organization, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), International Committee of Medical Editors (ICMJE) Database, PKP Harvester Database, Google Scholar, Cross Ref, and Open Journal Database.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Research Committee Chairman Prof Muhammad Saqib Saeed, Chief Editor Prof Saira Afzal and members of the editorial board focus on standard and quality assurance.

KEMU has decided quality of research will be given special consideration during promotion and for higher responsibilities. For transparency and quality international standards eminent educationists and academicians Prof Aratekian, Prof Jannet Grant, Prof Johnkorbeek have been included in the international editorial board and in the list of international reviewers with their consent.

In current issues of the journal, 400 research papers were reviewed and only the best were selected for publication. Innovations, evidence based medical practices and cutting edge technologies in the field of medicine are reached to doctors through this research journal.

The journal has singular honour being accessed in more than 186 countries in the world to get latest research through its dynamic website, including Untied State of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China Russia, France, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral