KEMU journal gets world recognition

LAHORE: King Edward Medical University journal “ANNALS OF KEMU” has recently been indexed in the Master Journal List of Clarivate Analytics formerly known as Thomson Reuters.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal in a meeting with Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar briefed on ongoing projects of KEMU and presented latest copy of the journal to him, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It is permanently recognised by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan included it in “Y” Category of recognised Journals and publications. This journal is accredited for award of PhD degree.

Recently College of Physician & Surgeons Pakistan has included in its approved list of journals. The original research published in the ANNALS of KEMU will be exempted from dissertation writing. It is also indexed in data bases by PakMediNet, EMOR Indexus Medicus of World Health Organization, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), International Committee of Medical Editors (ICMJE) Database, PKP Harvester Database, Google Scholar, Cross Ref, and Open Journal Database.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Research Committee Chairman Prof Muhammad Saqib Saeed, Chief Editor Prof Saira Afzal and members of the editorial board focus on standard and quality assurance.

KEMU has decided quality of research will be given special consideration during promotion and for higher responsibilities. For transparency and quality international standards eminent educationists and academicians Prof Aratekian, Prof Jannet Grant, Prof Johnkorbeek have been included in the international editorial board and in the list of international reviewers with their consent.

In current issues of the journal, 400 research papers were reviewed and only the best were selected for publication. Innovations, evidence based medical practices and cutting edge technologies in the field of medicine are reached to doctors through this research journal.

The journal has singular honour being accessed in more than 186 countries in the world to get latest research through its dynamic website, including Untied State of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China Russia, France, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia.