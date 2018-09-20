Pay attention

My mother is currently posted in a girls’ school which is located in a lower-income neighbourhood as part of her teacher training programme. She has made some shocking observations with regard to the quality of education being dispensed at the school.

According to her, teachers’ behaviour with students is bad. Since many girls are poor and sometimes don’t have stationery, teachers usually insult and taunt them in front of other students. One of the most shocking observations which she made is that students, even those who are in Grade 10, don’t know about basic terminologies. A majority of students performed bad in maths test. Teachers should be blame for this dismal condition. As teachers are the strong pillar of our society, they should make extra effort to make students understand a concept. It is said that without education, there cannot be any progress. The authorities concerned should take steps to improve this dismal condition of our education sector.

Noor Ul Huda Naeem

Islamabad