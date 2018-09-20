Ministry finalises draft of first National Wildlife Policy

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change has finalised work on the draft of the country’s first National Wildlife Policy 2018 to be approved from the Federal Cabinet. The goal of this policy is to maintain and improve the health and diversity of wildlife heritage including species, habitats and associated protected areas across the country to promote sustainable use of wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations.

The National Policy on Wildlife 2018 provides the direction and framework to conserve our wildlife heritage and use it sustainably in the face of increasingly complex challenges now and in the future.

It will also forms part of Pakistan’s contribution towards implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, particularly to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of wild animals (CMS) and its subsidiary agreements on Siberian crane, marine turtles and birds of prey, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) and Ramsar convention on wetlands of international importance. It will also help in achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2030. The main objectives of the National Wildlife Policy of Pakistan is to promote conservation of wildlife resources including species, habitats and protected areas through integrated and participatory approach.

The policy would also promote intrinsic, ecological, social, cultural and economic values of wildlife through sustainable management best practices and to ensure good governance, including scientific management, accountability and transparency in all affairs of wildlife conservation.