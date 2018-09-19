Bilawal hails formation of special body on rigging

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday welcomed formation of the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018 saying that it was a right step in the right direction.

“We had demanded Parliamentary Commission consisting of both the Houses of the Parliament and that the chairmanship of the Committee should be given to the Opposition. If the PTI government has nothing to hide then it should have accepted our demand,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Tuesday at the Parliament House.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite our demand was not met yet we have accepted this Committee and hope that the government will accountable before the Committee. “But if Opposition feels that the government is ignoring the rigging issue then will formulate its own strategy in this regard,” he said.

Asked about his opinion on the mini-budget, Bilawal said he will give his opinion once he reads it in detail.