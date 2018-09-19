Transferred

Punjab government on Tuesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of four officers. Khalid Sher Dil, OSD, has been posted as Special Secretary (Budget) Finance Department. Jhang Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sajid Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Environment. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Deputy Director Wajid Arjumand Zia has been posted as Jhang Revenue ADC and HR Coordination Assistant Commissioner Aamir Sohail Kaifi has been posted as Section Officer Services (I) S&GAD.