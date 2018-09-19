Wed September 19, 2018
Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
September 19, 2018

Art talk on Adnan Baig’s paintings

LAHORE: The Ejaz Art Gallery organised an exclusive art talk on Adnan Baig’s paintings displayed at the Ejaz Art Gallery on Tuesday.

The participants and speakers, including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Amjad Islam Amjad and others, expressed their views on Adnan Baig’s paintings. Amjad Islam Amjad renowned writer, poet and intellectual, said it’s difficult to give meaning to the colours and Adnan Baig has very skillfully completed this very difficult task in his painting. His works are a display of his poetic expression.

The best quality of a good painting is that it attracts you. It reveals itself slowly and gradually. Painting has its own language and Adnan Baig has perfected this language. The texture in his works connects many memories and reminds the viewers of the great modern artist like Picasso and others. In Adnan’s painting calligraphy is a part of his painting techniques, renowned artist and art teacher Shahnawaz Zaidi commented. Renowned dramatist Asghar Nadeem Syed said Adnan’s work is a unique blend of figure, image and design in brilliant colours. The choice of colours is the most attractive element bright toning. He has his peculiar style, his own style, he said. It is pertinent to note that Adnan Baig, a renowned but secluded artist and an excellent poet, who has kept himself away from the usual razzmatazz of the art world for a long time, has come out with his unique style of painting which is a fusion of calligraphy and abstract art.

Baig's work correlates his passion for colours, expression and individuality of the creator. He has been audacious in terms of expressing himself by using mixed medium and balancing it almost perfectly.

