Hamza raps govt

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said on Tuesday that slogan of change and relief for people has changed its meaning only in days and weeks. "PTI stalwarts have forgotten their promises made with the voters of lowering prices of utilities instead they skyrocketed gas prices in an unprecedented manner that shocked supporters of change, especially the poor and middle class", he said.
