The PTI made many promises to get people to vote for them. One thing on which the party focused was the reduction of taxes. However, the recent hike in gas tariff shows that the authorities concerned are not going to take steps to tackle the rising inflation.
If things continue to go in the current direction, the party will lose its popularity among people.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
