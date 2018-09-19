Wed September 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Removal of barricades outside Hamza Shahbaz’s house ordered

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered police and district government to remove all kind of hurdles and barricades outside the Judicial Colony Phase-I, residence of Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order hearing a public interest petition filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad. The petitioner through his counsel Azhar Siddique had contended Hamza Shahbaz constructed illegal constructed wall and security room outside his residence without approval by Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

He said one side of the two-lane road outside the respondent’s house had been blocked for traffic by erecting illegal structure and barricades. He said the hurdles had been created in the name of security by using government land.

He said the barricades erected in the name of security had been causing problems to citizens and residents of the area in particular. The counsel pointed out that the Supreme Court had ordered the police and the government to remove all kind of blockades/hurdles in the city and open roads for public.

However, he said, the road outside the residence of Hamza Shahbaz had not been opened for public, which amounted to contempt of court. He asked the court to order the government authorities to enforce fundamental rights of citizens and remove barricades and illegal construction outside the house of the opposition leader.

Justice Qureshi directed the government and police to remove the hurdles in question in light of the SC verdict and directed a law officer to submit a compliance report on Wednesday (today).

