Punjab minister for action against fake NGOs

Lahore: The provincial minister for social welfare and Bait-ul-Maal has decided to take stern action against the fake NGOs.

The minister has directed the department to contact all the NGOs and identify the NGOs which were misusing the money of the poor and needy people. The minister issued these directors to the officers while visited the department and later chaired a meeting.

The provincial minister said that the money was a trust of poor people and would be distributed among them honestly. Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Secretary Ambreen Raza briefed the meeting about the structure, performance and the ongoing projects of the department.

The minister vowed to invite the philanthropists to donated to the department. He directed the Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Department to establish its media cell. Different suggestions relating to strengthening and enhancing the performance of the department were also presented in the meeting.