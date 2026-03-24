Laura Anderson reveals key reason behind her split from Clark Robertson

Laura Anderson has finally revealed the shocking reason behind her separation from footballer Clark Robertson.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the former Love Island star shared she had lost "trust and respect" for the sports star.

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"To clarify recent speculation (the joys). I have made the difficult decision for Clark and I to part ways," penned Laura.

She further wrote, Trust and respect have been lost within the relationship. It’s time for me to accept that and move forward."

"Life is full of painful lessons sometimes. Thank you for your continued support," she added.

On the next slide, the 36-year-old TV personality shared a cryptic message that appeared to take a dig at their time together.

"As a therapist, I want to tell you: You loved him because love is in you," read the follow-up.

"You had fun because you are fun. You felt happy because you are a happy person. You gave your all because that is who you are. You have a really beautiful way of loving and you are going to be okay," added Laura.

For those unversed, Laura went public with her relationship with Clark in October 2024.