Shreya Ghoshal set to release first-ever live album 'All Hearts Tour – Live Album'

Shreya Ghoshal is getting ready to release her first-ever live album from her recent All Hearts tour.

According to Sony Music India, Ghoshal’s forthcoming album uses performances recorded during her tour in 44 cities, including New York, Mumbai, Amsterdam, London, and other major cities.

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For her dream project, the 44-year-old Indian playback singer visited Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

The songs included in the All Hearts Tour – Live Album are from different stages in her career, as some songs are blockbuster movies, such as Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani (2015), Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Chikni Chameli from Agneepath (2012), and O Saathi Re from Omkara (2006).

Voicing her thoughts ahead of one of the biggest achievements of her career, Ghoshal said, “The All Hearts Tour – Live Album is a very special one for me. It’s my first time releasing concert recordings, for my audience to revisit that emotion and energy.”

“This album is my gift to everyone that’s been a part of my journey all these years – my listeners, fans, everyone who attended the tour and everyone that couldn’t. I’m giving them something that’s theirs to keep, because just as the name suggests – my fans too, are All Heart,” the Barso Re hitmaker explained.

Notably, after the late Lata Mangeshkar, Ghoshal become the second Indian artist who lit up the world’s most prominent concert halls.

She owned the stage at Wolf Trap in Washington D.C. At the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Oakland Arena in California, and OVO Arena Wembley in London.

It is important to mention that Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour – Live Album is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2026.