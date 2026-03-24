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Anthropic vs Pentagon: Expert Joel Dodge breaks down the historic clash for AI power

Anthropic has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the US government’s decision to blacklist it as a national security risk

By Ruqia Shahid
March 24, 2026
Anthropic vs Pentagon: Expert Joel Dodge breaks down the historic clash for AI power 

Anthropic has officially appeared in a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday, March 2024 to challenge the Pentagon’s significant move to label the company a national security supply chain risk. The director of industrial policy and economic security at Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator, Joel Dodge noted that the legal dispute marks the first major clash in what is being viewed as a broader power struggle between the government and leading AI companies.

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