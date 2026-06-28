Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace seeks to grant itself total immunity and free use of property: Here’s why

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace (BoP) is reportedly planning to grant itself total legal immunity for initiatives it launches in the Gaza Strip, according to a leaked resolution draft published on Saturday.

The four-page draft covers all members of the BoP which is sanctioned by the United States as a provisional government aimed at securing and rebuilding Gaza.

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The resolution includes members of the office of the High Representative, Palestinian technocrats, and international military forces that are purportedly preparing to take significant actions in the Strip.

Law expert Emily Schaeffer Omer-Man told the Guardian: “The draft looks like an attempt to exempt the board and all of its personnel from accountability for potential legal violations.”

According to legal experts referenced by The Guardian, the resolution further empowers the BOP to occupy and utilize any Gaza public property, essential for the achievement of the objectives in Gaza, noting that such facilities must be provided without compensation.

The experts cautioned that such language could result in Palestinian property being unlawfully expropriated by Board members.

Subsequently one official said that any suggestion during this process is designed to willfully defy legal authority is wrong, misleading, and gets the issue entirely backward.

Nonetheless, officials described the notion of Trump having the power to relinquish immunity as categorically false, adding that the BoP will ensure all contractors and parties abide by laws operating under clear guidelines and accountability mechanisms.