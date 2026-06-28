France records around 1,000 excess deaths during deadly heatwave

On Sunday, Paris health officials reportedly confirmed that there had been 1,000 more deaths than expected during the sweltering conditions that have gripped much of western Europe for days.

Public Health France asserted in a statement: “ Since June 24, approximately 1,000 additional deaths have been observed compared to the deaths recorded in previous months.”

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The agency further clarified that areas under red alert for heat had been severely impacted, and 85 percent of the deaths were those aged 65 and over.

The rapid increase in deaths involved people dying at home especially in the France region that includes Paris and its surrounding areas.

The statement further reads: “This observation serves as a reminder of the need for measures of solidarity toward people who are isolated or experiencing profound loneliness, including in highly urbanized areas.”

Scientists have confirmed that the early-season heatwave is part of rising global temperatures. Earlier, French authorities reported that around 20 people have drowned while swimming in unmonitored spaces to seek relief from a scorching heatwave sweeping across larger parts of Europe.

Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent with temperatures rising by approximately 0.56C every decade since the mid-1990s. It is crucial to note that air temperatures alone do not clearly reflect how hot it feels to your body. On social platform X, Emmanuel Gregorei, the mayor of Paris said: “ We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, swimming outside the times when supervised swimming is permitted, and outside the supervised areas is dangerous.”

The agency underlines that the figures were provisional and were likely to be an underestimate. In addition, the heat swept across France after days of blistering temperatures that saw the mercury rise above 40C in several areas.