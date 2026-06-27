Venezuela earthquake death toll exceeds 920 as rescuers race for survivors

The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed above 920, with more than 50,000 people still unaccounted for two days after the quakes struck on Wednesday evening. These two earthquakes were the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century, causing major destruction in parts of Caracas and its environs, at a cost of an estimated $6.7 billion in damages.

Citizens and rescue teams are operating on a round-the-clock basis to rescue any survivors who may be trapped under the demolished buildings. In the state of La Guaira, citizens and volunteers are digging into the rubble with their hands due to the lack of machinery.

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El Salvador’s 50-member rescue team used heat detectors, drones, and search dogs to find survivors in the coastal neighborhood of Los Corales. According to team leader Roberto Gavidia, they found a 15-year-old trapped on the ninth floor with her pet dog.

Reportedly, family members can hear those trapped still under the rubble through their phones.

According to the President Delcy Rodriguez, who became an interim leader of Venezuela in January, this is an essential test for her skills. There were problems with initial relief efforts; however, at some point, the Venezuelan government decided to close roads to La Guaira to provide access to the rescuers.

The United States has announced $150 million in aid and lifted sanctions. Two naval ships and helicopters are being utilised in rescue operations. Mexico and some other countries have sent their rescue teams, which is an unusual example of international cooperation despite political confrontation.