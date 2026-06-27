US announces breakthrough framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly announced a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel after official discussions in Washington, DC.

On Friday, Rubio stated that it is evident that the deal was only the initial step in further negotiations.

Advertisement

In this connection, Rubio said: “ It’s the beginning of the beginning, surrounded by representatives from both Lebanon and Israel.”

“There is a lot of work ahead. We don’t in any way underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead, but we understand the importance of it, how vital it is.”

Both sides have gathered in Washington. DC, for four days of facilitated dialogues this week, starting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ongoing fighting in Lebanon threatens to sabotage initiatives to forge a ceasefire between Iran and the US. The Hezbollah leadership has called on Israel to pull out of the country as an essential condition for peace. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a statement: “Israel must leave unconditionally.”

Following the announcement of the framework deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quashed that possibility saying, “The most important thing is, first of all, that Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a major achievement, and we will maintain it as long as Hezbollah has not disarmed.”

The continued fighting in Lebanon has fueled a deepening rift between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, who is facing domestic fallout over the war against Iran.

Trump earlier called Netanyahu “crazy” though he has since declared the Israeli leader is a “ very good man” with whom he had an outstanding collaboration.

Trump also shed light at this situation, “ They could do a much better job with Hezbollah on that. I don’t think they’re doing well. And I feel very bad for Lebanon.”

The agreement implies that the Lebanese Armed Forces will reclaim supremacy over all Lebanese territory; while the signing of some kind of an agreement is a significant step, the situation on the ground in Lebanon remains stagnant, despite multiple ceasefires.

In light of ongoing conflicts, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in a firefight with both accusing each other of breaching the agreement, but the intensity has dropped off recently.

The successful conclusion of the framework agreement signed on Friday showed that both Israel and Lebanon conceded the significant role of the US in supporting their efforts to bring about a geopolitical treaty between the two nations and expressed profound gratitude to the two nations, and praised the strategic decision of President Donald Trump.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel and Lebanon had reportedly agreed to restore their fragile ceasefire, and the US said it would help guide the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take lawful authority over the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.

Some experts still questioned how crucial Friday's framework is. According to a fellow at the American University of Beirut, Rami Khouri, this framework is not something very significant. “It’s a public relations idea that they’d like to see an eventual agreement between Lebanon and Israel, where they’re not shooting, Hezbollah and Israel are not shooting,” Khouri said.

Additionally, US Central Command said on Friday that it had struck drone storage facilities and coastal surveillance radars.