Trump debuts passport featuring his own portrait ahead of America's 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump is the first sitting president to appear on a US travel document, following the rendering of a special commemorative US passport-a limited edition passport ahead of America's 250th anniversary this year.

The 80-year-old leader included a sample passport page featuring an image of him looming over the Resolute Desk.

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The new passport features a rendering of Trump based on the president’s portrait from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

Notably, it differs from the renderings released by the State Department earlier this year, which featured a different image of the president.

On Truth Social, Trump said: “The USA’s New Passport says, “Welcome, but be good.”

The special issuance passport document was first unveiled in April as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. At that time, it was billed as a limited-edition US passport to commemorate the historic significance of America’s 250th anniversary.

The White House X account posted an image featuring the same rendering captioned, “ New US Passport to Commemorate America’s 250th.”

US President Donald Trump is already making headlines regarding an event commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary on the National Mall next month.

According to officials, the fair is being run by the Freedom 250 group and will extend across the National Mall from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument featuring concert stages, exhibition hall, amusement rides and other attractions.

As reported by the CNN News, an official said: “ The passport will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available for those who knew their passports in person at that location.”

Currently, the inside front cover of US passports features an image of Percy Moran’s painting of Francis Scott Key the morning after the bombardment of Fort McHenry-the battle that inspired Key to write about what became the US national anthem.