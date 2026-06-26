Venezuela death toll hits 590; Global aid mobilizes for earthquake survivors
international rescue teams have begun arriving in Venezuela following the devastating 'seismic doublet' earthquakes that struck the country's northern coast on Wednesday, June 24
The death toll in Venezuela has risen to 589, and the number of injured is now 2,980 as comfirmed by President Delcy Rodríguez.
International rescue teams are in Venezuela to searching for thousands of surviors pressed under the rubble survivors after two deadly earthquakes killed hundreds of people with numerous missing.
Eighty Swiss rescuers and a team of Mexican aid workers are on the ground, state media reports, and a US military official is overseeing support efforts
Local teams searched through the night in collapsed buildings in Caracas and the state of La Guaira, with people heard calling for help from under debris.
Earlier, a woman was pulled alive from rubble - watch the moment she's rescued
two main hospitals in the state are "completely overwhelmed", with a "critical lack" of medical supplies
The quakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit a minute apart on Wednesday night, and the second was the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900.
Scientists say preliminary data indicates these earthquakes caused ruptures in the San Sebastián Fault, which extends from the epicentre of these quakes along Venezuela's coast.
"These earthquakes were large, so we'd expect the length of the fault that ruptured to be between 100km and 200km long," according to Dr Amy Gilligan, a lecturer in geophysics at the University of Aberdeen.
Eight member states—Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Czechia—are deploying specialized rescue teams and humanitarian aid through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism
Rescue teams from Detch,El Salvador,Mexico and Switzerland have also arrived at Venzuela to support search operations and save lives.
Earlier, the United Nations Humantarian organization asked for a swift international aid to support this massive destruction and rescue earthquake victims.
UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that this disaster "needs an international global response and we'll co-ordinate that and we will deliver".
-
Trump threatens 100% Tariff on nations imposing digital services taxes
-
John Bolton pleads guilty, to be sentenced in October
-
South Korea ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee jailed for 7 years in bribery scandal
-
UK hits 36.9°C: June temperature record broken for third straight day
-
Trump’s former advisor John Bolton expected to plead guilty to mishandling classified information
-
Venezuela's 'doublet' earthquake: Why two quakes in 39 seconds explained
-
Russia’s next move? Sources fear possible ‘provocation’ in Baltic states or Poland
-
Iran seeks GCC backing for ‘nuclear-weapon-free zone’ in Middle East