The death toll in Venezuela has risen to 589, and the number of injured is now 2,980 as comfirmed by President Delcy Rodríguez.

International rescue teams are in Venezuela to searching for thousands of surviors pressed under the rubble survivors after two deadly earthquakes killed hundreds of people with numerous missing.

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Eighty Swiss rescuers and a team of Mexican aid workers are on the ground, state media reports, and a US military official is overseeing support efforts

Local teams searched through the night in collapsed buildings in Caracas and the state of La Guaira, with people heard calling for help from under debris.

Earlier, a woman was pulled alive from rubble - watch the moment she's rescued

two main hospitals in the state are "completely overwhelmed", with a "critical lack" of medical supplies

The quakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit a minute apart on Wednesday night, and the second was the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900.

Scientists say preliminary data indicates these earthquakes caused ruptures in the San Sebastián Fault, which extends from the epicentre of these quakes along Venezuela's coast.

"These earthquakes were large, so we'd expect the length of the fault that ruptured to be between 100km and 200km long," according to Dr Amy Gilligan, a lecturer in geophysics at the University of Aberdeen.

Eight member states—Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Czechia—are deploying specialized rescue teams and humanitarian aid through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Rescue teams from Detch,El Salvador,Mexico and Switzerland have also arrived at Venzuela to support search operations and save lives.

Earlier, the United Nations Humantarian organization asked for a swift international aid to support this massive destruction and rescue earthquake victims.

UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that this disaster "needs an international global response and we'll co-ordinate that and we will deliver".