Russia’s next move? Sources fear possible ‘provocation’ in Baltic states or Poland

Russia is reportedly preparing for a possible “provocation” in the Baltic states or Poland in a bid to test the solidarity of the western military alliance, according to warnings from two countries on Nato’s eastern flank.

Meanwhile, western sources also fear that there could be a looming crisis as the Kremlin is coming under pressure from Ukraine’s campaign of precision strikes on targets near Moscow and St Petersburg.

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According to a senior political source a second Nato member released a statement saying: “ We are picking up intelligence that Vladimir Putin was planning something against the Baltic states.”

Latvian intelligence said: “We see indications that Russia is preparing military provocations against the Baltic countries or Poland.”

Latvian intelligence clarified that Russia was not able to diversify operations, but was considering hybrid attacks such as missiles, drones or other actions designed to halt support for Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave Belarus a weak warning, adding that the equipment enabled Russian attacks on his country.

This month, Nato will convene its annual summit in Ankara, Turkey, in the wake of the fragile situation surrounding US commitment to the alliance.

According to a western military source, there was a concern that Russia would violently attack if Putin thought he was under pressure as the war shifted to the skylines of Moscow.

The source said: “ I cannot lie, this is a period of danger.”

Geopolitical anxiety peaked over a possible Russian escalation in the autumn of 2022 when adverse events in Kharkiv province led to Western fears that Moscow could even use a nuclear weapon to safeguard its positions.

Additionally, there was no trace evidence of an actual deployment and the threat subsided by the end of that year.