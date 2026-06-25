Kai Trump offers rare glimpse into the White House
Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump has shown off the inside of the White House in a video on social media, providing a glimpse into the rooms people rare see.
In the video, she also takes viewers to the Oval Office, where the president holds official meetings and conducts business.
Kai, who has more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, sparked mixed reactions on her video.
Commenting on the video one user jokingly said, “The secret service guy is back there like..."Gen Z is cooked."
“Insane we have never gotten a bts video like these ever before. Like she is so lucky to live this life and I am so appreciative we get to experience it with her!!!” said another.
Kai Trump recently made headlines when she said that half of the world dislikes her due to her last name.
Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the 18-year-old social media personality, said, “I mean, 50% of the world doesn't like me because of my last name, but like, they don't actually know me. So like, I'm hoping if people actually give me a shot and not look at the last name, then I won’t have any ops.”
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