China pilots direct renewable-power links for AI data centers

China has again taken green energy initiative after facing AI data center major operational and structural hurdles as of mid-2026.

Beijing is currently pushing to bypass the traditional public grid by creating direct, dedicated power links between renewable energy sources (wind and solar) and AI data centers.

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The National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration said in a document released on Thursday, that China will encourage the direct connection of green power to data ‌center projects in its latest blueprint for building a new energy system from 2026 to 2030 in its new initiative.

Moreover the country aims to support green power direct connection projects in emerging industries including data centers, energy-intensive industries subject to green electricity consumption requirements and export-oriented companies that need traceability for ‌green power use.

Additionally, China will encourage industrial parks, zero-carbon parks and distribution networks to expand multi-user green power direct-connection models as the Chinese government work report officially prioritizes the "integration of computing infrastructure and power supply networks." The goal is to move data centers away from coal-heavy public grid reliance.

It will also accelerate the development of smart grids, build intelligent dispatch systems and improve the grid integration and consumption of renewable energy.

By 2030, China's power grid is expected to have the capacity to integrate 900 million kilowatts of new energy.