Two trains collide in Poland: Two injured as multiple carriages derail

Two trains collided near the ‌village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, Polish media reported on Thursday.

Poland’s digital media reported that two people were injured and 16 fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene.

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A large-scale rescue operation was immediately launched, with 16 fire brigade teams dispatched to the scene to secure the area and assist passengers.

The pictures showed that some carriages had derailed and come off the tracks.The incident caused severe damage while no casualties reported so far.

Rail traffic through the affected area has been fully suspended while crews clear the tracks and secure the site.

Passengers traveling through west-central Poland are advised to check real-time schedules on the official portal of Polish State Railways before heading to platforms.

The latest collision has resulted in major rail service disruptions across the regional transit corridor. Transport authorities and a dedicated railway accident investigation commission are currently on-site working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Footage posted on social media showed people standing next to the tracks and derailed carriages, looking out for their families.

The closure affects regional routes within Piła County and the broader west-central transit corridor connecting towns in the western region to regional hubs like Poznan.

Local operators are currently coordinating alternative bus transport to move stranded passengers past the closed Białośliwie segment.

Notably, a similar incident happened last month in Poland leaving one dead and nearly 20 injured after a fatal train crash.