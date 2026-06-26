US-Iran deal in jeopardy? Tehran warns Washington over Israel

The US and Iran are once again in the throes of crises characterized by dispute over Strait of Hormuz and involvement of Israel in Lebanon.

The fragile peace deal based on a 14-points memorandum of understanding includes the cessation of conflict on all fronts including Lebanon. Despite that, Israeli aircrafts have continued to strike the areas in Lebanon, calling them hideouts of Hezbollah.

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In a recent development, the unified command of Iran’s armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarter issued a stark warning that “Tehran considers the movements and presence of military aircraft in the skies of some neighbouring countries towards Iran as a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, “if the US is unable to contain and control the Zionist [Israeli] regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against it and considers it its right to respond to these dangerous actions,” as warned by headquarters.

Moreover, Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement in response to the statements coming from the US and GCC countries surrounding Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

The ministry called these statements “interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative,” and warned against “the continuation of hostile and interventionist behaviors in the region”.

Iran’s response came after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped up the trip to the Middle East. During the visit, he assured the Gulf allies that any Iran deal will not threaten the security of them.

In response, Tehran called the US’ commitment to the security of GCC allies “is nothing more than rhetoric and a distortion of reality.”

On Thursday, a cargo ship was also attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the UN to halt the evacuation plan and drawing criticism from the US.

These scathing remarks from Iranian officials come as both Washington and Tehran are navigating to reach the final agreement within 60 days. Now it remains to be seen whether both conflicting parties could wade through the treacherous geopolitical landscape or the peace in the Middle East would become a far-fetched reaity.